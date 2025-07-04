John’s Substack

Baz
6h

The US has lost any credibility internationally, under Trump it’s virtually a laughing stock though it’s vassal’s do it behind his back. In diplomacy it can no longer be trusted which can only make the world more unsafe.

Richard Jaffee
7h

Mearsheimer, how much longer can you keep embarrassing yourself with these consistently wrong takes on the Middle East? You cling to your outdated theories like a relic, pretending to be an expert while sounding more like a stubborn fool. The region is changing fast—you just refuse to keep up.

Today, Hamas agreed to the terms of a ceasefire. Saudi Arabia is in D.C. to push for a deal that includes normalization with Israel, along with possibly Lebanon and Syria. A framework toward a Palestinian state will be part of the package, although everyone knows that the Palestinians have never shown a willingness to say yes to peace.

Meanwhile, the Israeli stock market is up sharply as the region is aligning around Israeli stability and shared interests.

And there you are—still throwing stones from the sidelines, still stuck in the same tired anti-Israel loop. You’re not just wrong—you’re irrelevant. It’s you, Tucker Carlson and the cowardly isolationists, and the progressive mob of anti-Israel Democrats all shouting nonsense while the facts move forward in the opposite direction.

