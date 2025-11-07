The Nightmare Known as Israel
On 6 November 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano talking about Israel. We not only discussed Israel’s barbaric behavior toward the Palestinians, but also talked about: 1) the deep divisions within Israeli society that threaten to tear it apart; 2) its militaristic foreign policy that either has it at war with its neighbors (think Lebanon) or contemplating war with them (think Iran); and 3) its profound problems in the United States, where it is hemorrhaging support across the political spectrum.
Absolutely brilliant interview, Dr. Mearsheimer. Yes, I would love to see you and Stephen Walt wipe the floor with them.
Dod Israel EVER have a positive reputation? God alone knows how such a thing could have prevailed? But I guess indoctrination, ignorance abs propaganda combined with classic American stupidly explains it?