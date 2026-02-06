On 23 January 2026, I was on the “Chris Hedges Report” where I talked at length with Chris about President Trump’s foreign policy and where international politics is headed in the years ahead. We paid special attention to discussing the emerging world order in light of Trump’s disdain for international law and international institutions, which are the essential building blocks of an international order. In the process, we delved into some key historical events, looking for differences and parallels. As with almost every podcast I do these days, the substance of the discussion was depressing, but hopefully the back and forth between me and Chis will help viewers make sense of the dynamic and dangerous world in which we live.