John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tyler Antonio Lynch's avatar
Tyler Antonio Lynch
6h

Chris is a light in dark times; his moral clarity and humanity are sorely needed. Nice to see you collaborate with an interview.

Reply
Share
Merfy Mac's avatar
Merfy Mac
4h

Europeans want the U.S. occupation out of Europe. The EU leaders no more represent the EU citizenry than the U.S. Epstein 'elite' represent Americans. Mearsheimer always peddles U.S. imperial preference as the other sides’ choice, when it’s anything but.

Also, the U.S. sabotaged Europe ‘handling’ Bosnia. Hedges like most 'Compatible Left' types is woefully inadequate when it comes to understanding U.S. history as a ruthlessly expansionist imperial project.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture