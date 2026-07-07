On 2 July 2026, I was on Rachel Blevins’s popular podcast. We talked about Russian progress on the battlefields of Ukraine, where that war is going to be settled and where the Russian are in the driver’s seat. Very importantly, Rachel and I had a detailed discussion of the 17 June 2026 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Iran and the US. It is obviously a document with a good number of moving parts and how they are all likely to fit together in the negotiations ahead is a bit of a puzzle. But I thought we did a very good job of making sense of that important document.