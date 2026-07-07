John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Sarah Moore's avatar
Sarah Moore
13h

Rachel Blevins is a fantastic journalist! I'm so glad I didn't miss this interview. Thank you so much for sharing. Do yourselves a favor and go hit the follow button on her channel. Cheers John! Great interview

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
15h

John, Everything I’ve heard you say has been exactly spot on, but diagnosing the terminal illness is no longer enough. If we continue on this trajectory, humanity will not survive the existential threats racing toward us.

Steering a system as massive as our global civilization in a better direction requires engaging directly with the political process—but we cannot do that without a completely new blueprint for global alignment and governance. I’ve spent years developing a structured framework to address this, and I've laid out the entire thesis in two concise, hard-hitting short films.

If you want the actionable path out of the abyss, go to YouTube and search for my channel: @kevinflynn2639. Watch the 19-minute film and the 9-minute film. The solutions are fully figured out; the only hurdle left is breaking through the collective noise to implement them.

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