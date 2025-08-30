On 28 August 2025, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking mainly about the Ukraine war and the continuing inability of European and Ukrainian leaders to come to grips with the catastrophe facing them.
Our folly as a failed empire is the dire risk of nuclear war.
I stopped after the first few minutes - who has an hour to listen to this?
- I agree that Russia will continue this war until its objectives are met, and the peace talks the EU indulges in is just embarassing - to me. But it's an important peace of theater for the general population. It shows our steely resolve - to keep talking.
- the constant battering of civilian targets is horrific, and I don't understand why Mearsheimer calls it "collateral". Has he been drinking from the wrong cups? Let's be clear, this is Russia's way of telling the Ukrainans they are going to suffer unless they accept Russia's terms. I call it evil. I call it illegal. I call it deeply immoral. It's also what we can expect; look at Chechnya, Syria, or for that matter, Litvinenko.
- I believe Ukraine NATO membership is existential for Russia, hence non-negotiable, hence cost is not an issue. Once we face this reality, we can start to think clearly, which is what I think John is doing, but I fear he's getting a bit drunk on his own superior analysis.