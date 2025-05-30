On 29 May 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about the usual issues. We spent much of the time, however, criticizing Israel’s barbaric behavior in Gaza as well as our country’s complicity in this genocide. I might note that almost every other guest on “Judging Freedom” over the past week — Scott Ritter, Jeff Sachs, Larry Johnson, Doug MacGregor, Max Blumenthal, and Chas Freeman, just to name a few — lambasted and castigated Israel and the United States for their role in what is the greatest crime of the 21st century. Bravo.

It is important to emphasize that “Judging Freedom” plays an enormously important role in exposing and criticizing the horrific crimes that Israel is committing against the Palestinians. The show’s outsized role is largely due to the fact that mainstream media outlets soft-pedal what Israel is doing in Gaza, which is a polite way of saying they cover up the genocide. Heaven forbid they should use the word genocide or utter a positive word about the ICC or the ICJ.

Hats off to the Judge! We owe him a great debt of gratitude. I only wish he had 5 million followers instead of 563,000.