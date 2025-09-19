On 18 September 2025, I talked with Judge Napolitano on his show — “Judging Freedom” — about the impact Israel and its supporters are having on the United States, not just on the foreign policy front, but on the home front as well.
We agreed that what Israel and its supporters are doing to maintain unconditional US support for Israel’s murderous behavior is a deadly threat to liberal democracy in America.
At the same time, however, their ruthless behavior is undermining support for Israel in the US and fueling conspiracy theories about Israel, not to mention fostering real ant-Semitism.
America? Hmm, a little late to the party, senor.
Is it United States of Israel
Or, is Israel the 51st State?
Come on:
The 250 American legislators spending a week in Israel for the “50 States, One Israel” conference have sparked backlash from across the political spectrum this week.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar lobbied the US lawmakers on a visit to Israel to pursue anti-Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) legislation, as Israel's leaders increasingly warn the country is becoming isolated on the global stage.
Saar on Tuesday told the lawmakers that Israel was subject to “a coordinated global effort…to eliminate the State of Israel” and that the country and its allies abroad had to push back.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the delegation, which was the largest in the history of Israel, on Monday.
In 1978, my Commanding Officer handed me a book and said, "You should read this". It was "Assault on the USS LIBERTY" by Roy Ennes. The USS LIBERTY was attacked by Israel in June of 1967. Thus began my journey on digging into the power of the Israel Lobby and the realization of how dangerous that Lobby and the nation of Israel have become to our nation.