On 18 September 2025, I talked with Judge Napolitano on his show — “Judging Freedom” — about the impact Israel and its supporters are having on the United States, not just on the foreign policy front, but on the home front as well.

We agreed that what Israel and its supporters are doing to maintain unconditional US support for Israel’s murderous behavior is a deadly threat to liberal democracy in America.

At the same time, however, their ruthless behavior is undermining support for Israel in the US and fueling conspiracy theories about Israel, not to mention fostering real ant-Semitism.