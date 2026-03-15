Steve Walt and I originally published “The Israel Lobby” in The London Review of Books in March 2006. It was published on the internet on 17 March 2006 and then came out in a paper version on 23 March 2006.

As Micahel Massing said in “The Storm over The Israel Lobby,” his 8 June 2006 essay of the article in The New York Review of Books: “Not since Foreign Affairs magazine published Samuel Huntington’s ‘The Clash of Civilizations?’ in 1993 has an academic essay detonated with such force as ‘The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy,’ by professors John J. Mearsheimer of the University of Chicago and Stephen M. Walt of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.”

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its publication, Max Blumenthal interviewed me on the Grayzone on 12 March 2026. Max’s sidekick, Aaron Mate joined the conversation toward the end of the show. We talked about the original article and what has changed regarding the lobby over the past two decades. I thought the conversation with these two truth-tellers was excellent.