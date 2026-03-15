John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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YAMIC's avatar
YAMIC
2h

Great interview with Max. Thank you both for your courage of speaking truth to power.

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Monica Mori's avatar
Monica Mori
2h

The highlight of my 50th reunion at the University of Chicago was hearing Professor Mearsheimer speak of the publication of this book, the first to speak critically of Israeli policies

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