John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Phil M's avatar
Phil M
1h

I love your writing, how about renaming the substack to “The Mearshimer Report” to increase your personal brand? John’s Substack is too generic. Food for thought!

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
1h

I have yet to hear anything John has said that I haven’t been 100% in agreement with. He and the people he would choose to help him should be running the show. The world would be a much better place if the American electorate were wise enough to vote someone like John into office.

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