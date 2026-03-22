On 17 March 2026, I appeared on Rachel Blevins’ popular podcast to discuss the Iran war with her. We discussed the deep trouble the US is in as it thinks about either going up the escalation ladder or finding an exit ramp. President Trump has no good options, only bad and worse ones. We also focused on the fact that China and Russia are benefitting from this war. Specifically, the US is pivoting away from East Asia by moving precious resources from there to the Middle East, weakening its ability to contain China. The ongoing war has strengthened Russia in its fight against Ukraine not only by lifting sanctions on Russian oil, but also by limiting the flow of weaponry to Ukraine. After all, the US needs all the weapons it can get for it and Israel to wage their misbegotten war against Iran.