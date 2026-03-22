The Iran War: Manna from Heaven for China & Russia
On 17 March 2026, I appeared on Rachel Blevins’ popular podcast to discuss the Iran war with her. We discussed the deep trouble the US is in as it thinks about either going up the escalation ladder or finding an exit ramp. President Trump has no good options, only bad and worse ones. We also focused on the fact that China and Russia are benefitting from this war. Specifically, the US is pivoting away from East Asia by moving precious resources from there to the Middle East, weakening its ability to contain China. The ongoing war has strengthened Russia in its fight against Ukraine not only by lifting sanctions on Russian oil, but also by limiting the flow of weaponry to Ukraine. After all, the US needs all the weapons it can get for it and Israel to wage their misbegotten war against Iran.
Why no mention from you?
Bombshell: Israel lobby Ghostwrote Trump's case for war.
Israeli propaganda infiltrates the White House argument for war
https://philharper.substack.com/p/proof-israeli-lobby-ghostwrote-the?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=722656&post_id=191763530&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=n3tj&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
Agree at trouble for US unless 1 of 2 things happen. 1) They cling to Deuteronomy 20:1-4 the war chapter. Being linked to Goð taking over for Israel is miraculous. We are not just talking about 5000 year old histor, we are talking modern 7 day war & Israel surrounded + attacked on all boarders less than 100 years ago.
2) GENEVA which was built for peace, doing its part. The Prince of peace delivering Ĥis people. 3 years back, I actually scribed the peace treaty in eXposé format. Maybe someone more connected than this humbled Shaliach servent can get it in the right hands.
Scrib[eð.] From Ĥeaven:
https://TurboCancer.org