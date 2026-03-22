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BJ
1h

Why no mention from you?

Bombshell: Israel lobby Ghostwrote Trump's case for war.

Israeli propaganda infiltrates the White House argument for war

https://philharper.substack.com/p/proof-israeli-lobby-ghostwrote-the?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=722656&post_id=191763530&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=n3tj&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

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Geoff Wexler's avatar
Geoff Wexler
31m

Agree at trouble for US unless 1 of 2 things happen. 1) They cling to Deuteronomy 20:1-4 the war chapter. Being linked to Goð taking over for Israel is miraculous. We are not just talking about 5000 year old histor, we are talking modern 7 day war & Israel surrounded + attacked on all boarders less than 100 years ago.

2) GENEVA which was built for peace, doing its part. The Prince of peace delivering Ĥis people. 3 years back, I actually scribed the peace treaty in eXposé format. Maybe someone more connected than this humbled Shaliach servent can get it in the right hands.

Scrib[eð.] From Ĥeaven:

https://TurboCancer.org

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