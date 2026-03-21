John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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William Croft's avatar
William Croft
14h

John, many are listening to you daily as the voice of reason and rationality. Thank you for your decades of unveiling the truth on the Israel Lobby.

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Edgar's avatar
Edgar
14h

Need to take a can opener to Mossad, and the UK and US intel, and dump it all into the garbage disposal. Then we can open the Epstein files.

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