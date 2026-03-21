On 19 March 2026, I was on “Breaking Points” with Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti talking about the evolving war in Iran, which goes from bad to worse on a daily basis. The more President Trump opines on the war, the more one realizes that he made a colossal blunder allowing Israel to pressure him into war against Iran and that he has no idea how to rectify the problem. One wonders what can be done to avoid the iceberg ahead.