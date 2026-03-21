The Iceberg Ahead
On 19 March 2026, I was on “Breaking Points” with Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti talking about the evolving war in Iran, which goes from bad to worse on a daily basis. The more President Trump opines on the war, the more one realizes that he made a colossal blunder allowing Israel to pressure him into war against Iran and that he has no idea how to rectify the problem. One wonders what can be done to avoid the iceberg ahead.
John, many are listening to you daily as the voice of reason and rationality. Thank you for your decades of unveiling the truth on the Israel Lobby.
Need to take a can opener to Mossad, and the UK and US intel, and dump it all into the garbage disposal. Then we can open the Epstein files.