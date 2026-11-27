On 23 November 2026, I was on the Piers Morgan show talking with Piers about US policy toward Iran. I made the case that the United States has lost the war, not simply because it has failed to achieve any of its objectives, but also because it has created a host of new problems for which there are no apparent solutions.

Above all, on the all-important nuclear issue, the United States is in a much worse position to negotiate a deal today than it was before February 28. To think that President Trump walked away from the JCPOA in May 2018 promising to get a better deal! Not only does he now have little prospect of getting a deal, but he has also given Iran powerful incentives to acquire nuclear weapons.

The great irony, of course, is that Trump’s faithful sidekick, Benjamin Netanyahu, who lives in mortal fear of Iran acquiring the bomb, pushed Trump hard to go down this road.

My interview with Piers comes in the last part of this podcast