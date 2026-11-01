John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Marco's avatar
Marco
3h

Both of you are great and courageous. My utmost respect.

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John Beasley's avatar
John Beasley
3h

I sent Glenn a paypal and I will continue.

I urge others to materially support him.

Maybe Russia should give Ukraine some of Norway's sovereign funds.

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