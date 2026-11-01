On 28 October 2026, I appeared on Glenn Diesen’s popular podcast. Before describing what we discussed, I want to emphasize that Glenn is under constant attack in his home country of Norway for expressing views that challenge the conventional wisdom about the Ukraine war. The attacks have become so vicious and unrelenting that he plans to leave Norway after Christmas. This situation is disgraceful and fundamentally at odds with the core liberal values that the West purports to cherish and uphold.

The reason for this campaign against Glenn is straightforward: Europe’s war against Russia is failing, as he has long predicted, and European elites, including those in Norway, are desperate to silence anyone who tells them that their policies are failing, that they led Ukraine down the primrose path, and that they have a great deal of blood on their hands. Not their own blood, of course.

Turning to the substance of our discussion, I argued that the American foreign policy elite now has a much better appreciation of the limits of US military power. The wars in Iran and Ukraine, not to mention earlier wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, have made it clear that although the United States has long been the most powerful country on the planet, there are significant limits to what it can accomplish with all that power. Relatedly, I argued that it will be increasingly difficult for the United States to project military power into the Persian Gulf region in the years ahead. Finally, Glenn and I discussed how Napoleon’s invasion of Russia in 1812, Russia’s defeat at the hands of Imperial Germany in 1917, and Hitler’s invasion of the Soviet Union in June 1941 have shaped Russian thinking about NATO expansion and the ongoing war in Ukraine.