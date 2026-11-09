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Razem's avatar
Razem
4h

The Gaza Genocide Center: https://www.gazagenocide.org/

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
4h

Dr. Mearsheimer, thank you. Please keep standing, and keep speaking.

You said plainly what too few people with a platform are willing to say: what has been done to the people of Gaza is an atrocity, and no strategic argument excuses it. That kind of moral clarity is rare, and it is exactly what our political leadership lacks.

It says something about us that voices like yours come from the lecture hall and not from the offices where these decisions are made. We should be ashamed of that, and we should change it.

Time is short — the clock is ticking.

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