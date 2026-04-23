John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
3h

John - You should watch my film. I can email it to you. Just give me your email address.

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mitraraheb's avatar
mitraraheb
3h

Fascinating interview

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