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Joe's avatar
Joe
26m

NACHO = not a chance Hormuz opens

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Barry Brenesal's avatar
Barry Brenesal
11m

What exactly could Trump do at this point? If he hadn't kept "communicating" (I think that's what they call it) with his fans and adversaries via his social arenas, he might have gotten away--very weak might--gotten away with blaming Hegseth and various other neo-cons, but he's been spouting nonsense which makes his sanity doubtful. He can't push this off on any other national leader, barring Bibi, which would lose some of his few remaining friends, such as they are. The GOP won't impeach him, and the Dems won't, either, since the likes of Schumer want to ride this to a midterm victory in lieu of trying to fix the problems. I know you want his focus on China, John, but have you considered what a mess he could make of that?

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