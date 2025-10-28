On 21 October 2025, I was on the Duran with Glenn Diesen and Alexander Mercouris discussing the war in Ukraine and US-Russia relations. Although it seems like there are important new developments at least once a week, not much really changes, at least on the diplomatic front. This war will be settled on the battlefield, where the Russians clearly have the upper hand.
I guess the question one has to ask is given the fact that both your analysis and advice has been exactly correct why hasn’t the US foreign policy establishment taken your advice. The answer is that we continue to enlist the services of leaders who are very bad. They’re not up to the task. In Joe Biden we went from horrendous to Donald Trump who is horrendously horrific. My “course” and film answer those types of questions.
I guess at the end of the day, to cut to the chase, the bottom line is that you or someone just like you should be president of the United States of America.
This is due to the fact that despite the fact that individuals cannot agree on first principals doesn’t mean there isn’t a best way forward and you’re very adept at determining the best way forward.
In your case this is especially true of IR but the same type of reasoning can be applied to all things human.