John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Flynn's avatar
Kevin Flynn
4hEdited

I guess the question one has to ask is given the fact that both your analysis and advice has been exactly correct why hasn’t the US foreign policy establishment taken your advice. The answer is that we continue to enlist the services of leaders who are very bad. They’re not up to the task. In Joe Biden we went from horrendous to Donald Trump who is horrendously horrific. My “course” and film answer those types of questions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Flynn's avatar
Kevin Flynn
4hEdited

I guess at the end of the day, to cut to the chase, the bottom line is that you or someone just like you should be president of the United States of America.

This is due to the fact that despite the fact that individuals cannot agree on first principals doesn’t mean there isn’t a best way forward and you’re very adept at determining the best way forward.

In your case this is especially true of IR but the same type of reasoning can be applied to all things human.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture