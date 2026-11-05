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Amirhossein Heidari's avatar
Amirhossein Heidari
6h

Failed regime change in Tehran caused regime change in Washington

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Trigg Ledger Publisher's avatar
Trigg Ledger Publisher
6h

Every time a fresh wave of Iranian drones and maneuvering missiles punches through Gulf air defenses, Western intelligence briefers hide behind two comforting fictions: "illicit smuggling rings" and "90% intercept rates."

​Both are mathematical and logistical lies.

​First, you do not smuggle a 150-ton Chinese planetary mixer, a 40-ton 5-axis CNC gantry, or hundreds of tonnes of weapons-grade ammonium perchlorate oxidizer in the back of a van without explicit clearance from Beijing’s State Council, the PLA’s Equipment Development Department, and the Kremlin. With PLA-linked Chang Guang satellites (Jilin-1) feeding live targeting data to the IRGC and Russia’s Alabuga plant co-engineering anti-jamming guidance loops, China and Russia are operating as Tehran’s industrial quartermaster.

​Second, in an industrial war of attrition, a 90% intercept rate is a balance-sheet catastrophe for the U.S. Navy and CENTCOM:

​• The 100-to-1 Cost Ratio: An Iranian Shahed-136 loitering munition costs $20,000–$50,000 to stamp out across 31 decentralized provincial commands. Shooting it down requires a Patriot PAC-3 MSE ($4M–$5.5M), a Navy SM-6 ($9.5M), an SM-3 Block IB ($9.7M–$12.5M), or a THAAD interceptor ($12M–$15M).

• Empty American Magazines: U.S. PAC-3 stockpiles are already depleted by ~65% (down to ~759–827 rounds) and THAAD inventories by nearly 50% (~234–278 rounds). Total U.S. PAC-3 production is just 500–650 missiles a year—less than two per day.

• The 80,000-UAV Nightmare: Intercepting 90% of Iran’s 80,000-drone swarm would require 72,000 surface-to-air missiles that do not exist on Earth—and the remaining 10% "leaker rate" still puts 8,000 lethal drones onto tankers, refineries, and Gulf bases.

​Inside our full dispatch: The anatomy of the Sino-Russian shadow pipeline, our 7-day forensic audit (+54.8% ROI across last week’s $120 benchmark setups), and the November 4 Execution Matrix:

https://triggledger.substack.com/p/the-subterranean-behemoth-why-iran?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf

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