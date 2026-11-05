On 4 November 2026, I appeared on “Judging Freedom,” where I talked with Judge Napolitano about the stunning midterm election results and their likely implications for American foreign policy. I argued that the Iran war was the principal cause of the Republicans’ catastrophic defeat and that President Trump faces the same set of unattractive options after the midterms that he faced before them. Given that Trump and Vice President Vance have said they believe the Iran war was largely responsible for the Republican debacle at the polls, one would think they have a greater incentive than ever to end it quickly.

The problem, however, is that the only apparent way to end the war is to reach an agreement with Iran resembling the 17 June 2026, Memorandum of Understanding, which amounted to a surrender document. That would be an extremely bitter pill for Trump to swallow, but I see no viable alternative strategy. The great danger is that, in his desperation, he might roll the dice and resort to military force. He might even contemplate using a nuclear weapon. That seems unlikely, but one can never be certain how a president will behave when he has boxed himself in and sees no way out short of surrender.





