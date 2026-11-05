On 4 November 2026, I appeared on “Judging Freedom,” where I talked with Judge Napolitano about the stunning midterm election results and their likely implications for American foreign policy. I argued that the Iran war was the principal cause of the Republicans’ catastrophic defeat and that President Trump faces the same set of unattractive options after the midterms that he faced before them. Given that Trump and Vice President Vance have said they believe the Iran war was largely responsible for the Republican debacle at the polls, one would think they have a greater incentive than ever to end it quickly.
The problem, however, is that the only apparent way to end the war is to reach an agreement with Iran resembling the 17 June 2026, Memorandum of Understanding, which amounted to a surrender document. That would be an extremely bitter pill for Trump to swallow, but I see no viable alternative strategy. The great danger is that, in his desperation, he might roll the dice and resort to military force. He might even contemplate using a nuclear weapon. That seems unlikely, but one can never be certain how a president will behave when he has boxed himself in and sees no way out short of surrender.
Failed regime change in Tehran caused regime change in Washington
Every time a fresh wave of Iranian drones and maneuvering missiles punches through Gulf air defenses, Western intelligence briefers hide behind two comforting fictions: "illicit smuggling rings" and "90% intercept rates."
Both are mathematical and logistical lies.
First, you do not smuggle a 150-ton Chinese planetary mixer, a 40-ton 5-axis CNC gantry, or hundreds of tonnes of weapons-grade ammonium perchlorate oxidizer in the back of a van without explicit clearance from Beijing’s State Council, the PLA’s Equipment Development Department, and the Kremlin. With PLA-linked Chang Guang satellites (Jilin-1) feeding live targeting data to the IRGC and Russia’s Alabuga plant co-engineering anti-jamming guidance loops, China and Russia are operating as Tehran’s industrial quartermaster.
Second, in an industrial war of attrition, a 90% intercept rate is a balance-sheet catastrophe for the U.S. Navy and CENTCOM:
• The 100-to-1 Cost Ratio: An Iranian Shahed-136 loitering munition costs $20,000–$50,000 to stamp out across 31 decentralized provincial commands. Shooting it down requires a Patriot PAC-3 MSE ($4M–$5.5M), a Navy SM-6 ($9.5M), an SM-3 Block IB ($9.7M–$12.5M), or a THAAD interceptor ($12M–$15M).
• Empty American Magazines: U.S. PAC-3 stockpiles are already depleted by ~65% (down to ~759–827 rounds) and THAAD inventories by nearly 50% (~234–278 rounds). Total U.S. PAC-3 production is just 500–650 missiles a year—less than two per day.
• The 80,000-UAV Nightmare: Intercepting 90% of Iran’s 80,000-drone swarm would require 72,000 surface-to-air missiles that do not exist on Earth—and the remaining 10% "leaker rate" still puts 8,000 lethal drones onto tankers, refineries, and Gulf bases.
Inside our full dispatch: The anatomy of the Sino-Russian shadow pipeline, our 7-day forensic audit (+54.8% ROI across last week’s $120 benchmark setups), and the November 4 Execution Matrix:
https://triggledger.substack.com/p/the-subterranean-behemoth-why-iran?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf