On 28 July 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with Judge Napolitano about the multi-dimensional war in Iran. We talked about the weak hand Prime Minister Netanyahu is playing in his meeting with President Trump as well as the powerful incentives the president has to put an end to this war as soon as possible. I also emphasized not only how difficult it will be for Trump to get Iran to agree to another memorandum of understanding (MOU), but that the terms will surely be less favorable for the US than the terms of the 17 June 2026 MOU that the president foolishly walked away from. In fact, I argued that he was foolish not to take advantage of the first cease fire on 8 April 2026 and work to end the war then. He surely could have gotten a better deal by that point than the one he ultimately got on 17 June 2026. The fact is that Iran’s bargaining leverage only grows with time. Plus, the Iranians get more and more evidence that Trump cannot be trusted to stick to a deal. In short it is imperative for the US to shut this war down, but doing that will not be easy.