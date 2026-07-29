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Streets28mm Ali Shadpour's avatar
Streets28mm Ali Shadpour
26m

If he goes back to table, he has to deal with hardliners, if there is a table to go to! The Jewish state has given Americans nothing but sucking whatever they had.

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
34m

Donald Trump is a profound narcissist. The Israelis knew this and played him like a violin, duping him into attacking Iran. They understood that, given his personality disorder, he would never admit defeat and would continue the war at all costs just to shield his fragile ego from admitting a mistake. Anyone with any sense could see this coming from a mile away.

This speaks to the broader issue of who we choose to run the show—the qualities we must demand in our top political leaders. Believe it or not, it also directly relates to how we need to train AI to ensure it remains aligned and is used for good.

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