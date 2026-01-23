On 22 January 2026, I was on “Breaking Points” with Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti talking about what happened at Davos over the past three days. We started by discussing Canadian PM Mark Carney’s speech proclaiming a “rupture” in relations between the US and its NATO allies. We then talked about Trump’s speech at Davos and more generally his radical foreign policy, to include his Board of Peace, which was originally designed to bring peace to Gaza, but has now morphed into a replacement for the UN.