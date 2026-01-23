The Davos Donnybrook
On 22 January 2026, I was on “Breaking Points” with Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti talking about what happened at Davos over the past three days. We started by discussing Canadian PM Mark Carney’s speech proclaiming a “rupture” in relations between the US and its NATO allies. We then talked about Trump’s speech at Davos and more generally his radical foreign policy, to include his Board of Peace, which was originally designed to bring peace to Gaza, but has now morphed into a replacement for the UN.
As I’ve said before, we went from horrendous under Joe Biden to horrendously horrific under Donald Trump. And given Donald Trump’s narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) and his psychopathic and sociopathic tendencies, things will almost surely get much worse. I warned against enlisting the services of people like Trump to run the show before he was elected in 2016, and we in the United States elected him again. So unfortunately, I guess we deserve what we will most likely be getting. My “course” is the best way out of this crisis that will only get worse, and if you and everyone else with half a brain has any sense, you’d be paying close attention to what I have to say and what I am strongly recommending for both the US and for humanity as a whole.
