On 8 July 2025, I was on CNN-News18 in India talking about the worsening state of US foreign policy in the wake of the Iran war and President Trump’s latest round of tariffs. It is clear from this interview and other interviews I have done recently that the US is no longer seen as a reliable partner outside of Israel, where it remains clear we continue to support the Jewish state unconditionally.
Does it follow that if the bumbler is left to bumble long enough we might have world peace by default.
The West always tries to personalise issues, resulting in "when a new US president comes in, everything will be fine". The US has deep systemic issues that cannot be resolved with the on-board tools. Also its economy is irrecoverably in decline.
Americans tend to delude themselves by finding arbitrary points in time when things turned sour. Lately the smarter moneys is on somethig with Clinton or Bush the Younger. I would probably say, that at least since 1830 the US has committed extraordinarily acts in each and every decade. And the period before that I have yet to examine.
Einar Tangen: "America is an Empire. We solve our problems by taking things from others."