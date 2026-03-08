The Big Picture
The University of Chicago has a superb extension program called the Graham School. On 3 March 2026, I did a lengthy interview with Jennifer Lind, who teaches at Graham. We talked about various big issues involving the past 250 year of US foreign Policy.
I llistened to the entire program and have great respect for Dr. Mearsheimer. I agree that we are Homo Theoreticus. He is, however, so greatly praised that I wonder how willing he is to learn what I have been so fortunate to be learning about for 46 years that has revolutionized my thinking about the nature of the world from the Aesthetic Realism of Eli Siegel. It's central principle is perhaps, most succinctly put: "In reality opposites are one." - Eli Siegel One of the crucial benefits of studying this great knowledge is a greatly increased ability to learn from any source, including from scholars such as Dr. Mearsheimer, who is much more accurate and less biased than so many political commentators.
1) I got as far as the Prof's narrative on the Cuban Missile Crisis, then skimmed the rest. Paraphrased, "The Russians put nuclear weapons in Cuba, and JFK played tough-guy and said 'that's not acceptable'. "
No mention that the reason Russia was MOVING TO put nukes in Cuba (they were still on the ship) was because the US HAD PLACED nukes in Turkey. The withdrawal ended up being mutual... except we now have US nukes in Turkey, and no Russian (or Chinese) nukes in Cuba.
2) The Prof is adept at avoiding mention of the actual Oligarchic predators that drive so much of what is ascribed to 'geopolitics'. It is openly recognized history that since the 1700's the Rothschild Family deliberately positioned themselves in key financial/banking/corporate sectors and used those positions to "influence" monarchs, governments and business leaders to their advantage. This continues to this day, and is a primary driver behind the wars etc. which constitute a rear-guard reaction as the US$ Reserve Currency System is being incrementally dismantled by China, Russia and the BRICS+.
"Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain."
While a reasonable (if one-sided) timeline of 'what happened', this recitation ignores the 'real politic' of Oligarchy.
The Rothschilds were mentioned 12,000 times in the Epstein Files, but the MSM and 'alternative' punditry focus on the lurid details rather than the 'boring' work of Following The Money.
Plus the Rothschilds have a long, deep and wide reach to attack opposition figures by many vectors. As Chuck Schumer proudly said, "the intelligence community has 6 ways to Sunday to get back at you". And if the IC can do it, think about what the AIPAC-controlled Deep State does...