John’s Substack

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
6h

Anyone with any sense knows that going to war should be a last resort. It should happen only when all other means of diplomacy have been thoroughly and completely exhausted. In my humble opinion, anyone who starts a war that isn’t absolutely, positively necessary should be held responsible for the death, destruction, and carnage that results from it. They should be tried, and if found guilty, they should be punished.

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
6h

Thank you, wise and insightful as always!

What makes me heartsick is Isreal is using this MOU hiatus to savage Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, and apparently parts of Syria.

The only solution I see is to hope for Israel to be stupid enough to attack Iran. How ugly a world where the only soltion to a genocide is all out war.

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