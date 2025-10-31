On 30 October 2025, I was on Judging Freedom with Judge Napolitano. We talked about many of the usual topics — Gaza, Ukraine, and Venezuela — but spent a good amount of time talking about the legality and morality of some of President Trump’s key policies. When you look closely, it is a disturbing picture, and I say this as a hard-headed realist.
Brilliant observations as always. Of course, the Zionists control Trump as his legendary co-written book eloquently noted. Cut the Israeli's loose and largely our problem in the Mid-East will be quelled.
Thank you as always for an excellent analysis that cuts through the Trump administration’s spin.