John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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jamenta's avatar
jamenta
17hEdited

What's interesting about Roman Empire military history is the Romans often lost major battles, but still ended up winning wars with other countries. Because the Romans would keep on coming at their same enemies with rebuilt armies, until they wore them out and eventually won.

Seems to be the strategy of the West, keep on losing until you win. Sort of like legislation in Washington DC these days. Keep on losing until you win. Who wins in perpetual war with Russia and Iran? Answer: the MIC. Who makes money off of a runaway US military budget now hitting 1.5+ trillion a year. Answer: Owners of multi-national corporations including US Defense contractors. Who are the losers: Majority of working blokes.

What is more valuable in today's world, accumulation of money or human life?

Answer: Accumulation of money.

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Frederik Janssens's avatar
Frederik Janssens
17h

It is not clear for me at all that Russia is going to defeat Ukraine; I'm receiving information that does not reaches John J. Mearsheimer...

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