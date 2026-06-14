The Art of Losing Wars
On 11 June 2026, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking about Ukraine and Iran. Danny and I laid out the case that although neither the Iran war nor the Ukraine war is over, it is clear that Iran and Russia are going to be the winners and the US and its allies are going to suffer a pair of humiliating defeats. Save for the 1991 Gulf War, the US has been on a serious losing streak since at least the Vietnam war. Think Afghanistan and Iraq. There seems to be little doubt that the Iran and Ukraine wars are going to scramble the international landscape in significant ways, which is a subject for another day.
What's interesting about Roman Empire military history is the Romans often lost major battles, but still ended up winning wars with other countries. Because the Romans would keep on coming at their same enemies with rebuilt armies, until they wore them out and eventually won.
Seems to be the strategy of the West, keep on losing until you win. Sort of like legislation in Washington DC these days. Keep on losing until you win. Who wins in perpetual war with Russia and Iran? Answer: the MIC. Who makes money off of a runaway US military budget now hitting 1.5+ trillion a year. Answer: Owners of multi-national corporations including US Defense contractors. Who are the losers: Majority of working blokes.
What is more valuable in today's world, accumulation of money or human life?
Answer: Accumulation of money.
It is not clear for me at all that Russia is going to defeat Ukraine; I'm receiving information that does not reaches John J. Mearsheimer...