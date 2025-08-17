Share this postJohn’s SubstackThe Aftermath of the Alaska SummitCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Aftermath of the Alaska SummitJohn J. MearsheimerAug 17, 202585Share this postJohn’s SubstackThe Aftermath of the Alaska SummitCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2019ShareOn 16 August 2025, I was on “Breaking Points” with Saagar Enjeti and Ryan Grim discussing what happened at the Alaska meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump. 85Share this postJohn’s SubstackThe Aftermath of the Alaska SummitCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2019Share
Your analysis of all of this stuff has been exactly correct all along.
It’s a shame that all of these problems weren’t avoided. Both the war in Ukraine and the genocide in Gaza could have been avoided.
Professor, isn't it somewhat curious, the claim that Trump (the US) does not have the unilateral power needed to enforce the peace agreement per Putin's long-stated demands, considering that Zelensky and NATO are almost entirely dependent upon the US' support for their very existence, in a manner of speaking?