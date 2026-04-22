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Mary M's avatar
Mary M
3h

yes Israel likes to start attacks and chaos whenever they think the US is about to declare peace with a nation or group that Israel wants to wipe off the planet. The US doesn't like to declare peace anyway much.

We would rather stir up new conflicts all over the globe. Israel & the US could've stood for something admirable by doing the right thing with others but have now shown themselves as two malevolent world forces.

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
3h

... dangerously late

But better late then never...

Now let's see what crazy shit comes next.

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