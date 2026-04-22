On 21 April 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about what President Trump was likely to do when the ceasefire ended that day. I told him that my surmise was that he would not resume the bombing of Iran but would extend the ceasefire and try to make negotiations work. Why did I think that? I do not believe that Trump has a viable military option against Iran, while at the same time he has an extremely powerful incentive to settle the war immediately, given the great damage it is doing to the international economy. As it turned out, later that day (the 21st), the president extended the cease fire indefinitely and made it clear he wanted negotiations. Hopefully, both sides will quickly come back to the negotiating table and work out a deal to end the war and ameliorate the damage to the world economy. Unfortunately, the road ahead is strewn with obstacles, the most important of which is Israel and its lobby in the US.