Talking with Tucker Carlson
On 9 June 2026, I spoke with Tucker Carlson for about two hours on the Iran war, the Ukraine war, and a variety of other subjects as well. I thought we had a fascinating discussion trying to make sense of the fast-moving and often hard to understand events swirling around us.
Looking forward to this. I’m also currently listening to your latest podcast with Tom Switzerland, which is very insightful as always. The Australian media barely covers what you discuss, so I’ve learnt alot about geopolitics from listening to you. Thanks for all your hard work professor.
𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧-𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗛 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗣
Racist, misogynistic, anti-immigrant right-wingers are being celebrated as the Messiahs by Liberals and Lefties because they attack Israel and pretend to care about Epstein victims?
What dangerous hubris!
Today, the banner of purported “anti-Zionism” and the “Epstein Class” has become an axis of convergence between lefties and fascists.
I oppose Zionism, Israel and U.S. support for Israel, and I support the Palestinians. I want to see justice done for Epstein’s victims.
However, both causes are being cynically hijacked to strengthen the right.
A left that cannot distinguish anti-imperialism from conspiratorial Jew-baiting becomes raw material for fascism.
It may still use “antiwar,” “anti-Zionist,” or “anti-elite” language, but politically it is being dragged into the fascist swamp. Pizzagate/QAnon-style “pedo-cabal” mythology is especially poisonous because it fuses sexual hysteria, child-rescue panic, anti-elite resentment, and occult conspiracy into fascist emotional madness.
To claim that mighty US imperialism is controlled by Jews is nothing more than crass antisemitism.
These rightists don't give a damn about the Palestinians, they seek to protect and absolve the U.S. rulers for their crimes against humanity.
Since 1962 the U.S. has armed and directed Israel as a tool of the United States and its foreign policy, not the other way around. The tail does not wag the dog. Israel is the paid gun thug for U.S. imperialism.
These rightists are actually protecting the murderous U.S. ruling class from our ire by cynically blaming Jews. Thus Wall Street and Washington get a free pass for their crimes against humanity. They seek to derail our struggles away from the real culprits on Wall Street and in Washington.
This fascist sewer combines right-wing jingo patriotism, antisemitic conspiracy theories together with feigned outrage over the Epstein abuses to lead politics to the right.
Elite abuse is undeniable, but Democrats and Republicans are cynically using Epstein's victims as nothing more than a political football to score “points” against the other team. Neither side gives a damn about the actual victims, who will never get justice, as there will be no prosecutions. The capitalist government protects its capitalist rulers.
We must be indignant at the abuse of children. But often it's nothing more than a cynical political tool to whip up deranged mobs. It's devastatingly effective.
Ultra-rightist and fascist forces have always used conspiracy theories and pedophilia accusations to whip up mobs, from accusing Jews of ritual murder of Christian children in the feudal period, to police lies about Satanic cults and child abuse, to “Pizza gate” aimed at deplorable Hillary Clinton.
Fascism attracts, disguised as “anti-establishment.” It feeds off of resentment and madness, and makes very “strange” bedfellows. Why the Nazis were even famous as vegetarians and supporters of “animal rights!” Really.
The Fascists and Nazis first presented themselves as something almost “progressive.”
The Italian Fascisti slogans included “Squeeze the Rich!” and “Bourgeois Bastards!”
The 1920 Nazi party 25-point program in 1920 called for free education for the poor, social security for the elderly, profit-sharing in large industries, the nationalization of trusts, the abolition of child labor, and state protection for mothers and infants. etc. Sounds great, right? Big mistake.
Liberals and lefties say about Carlson: "Let's overlook the fact that he's an anti-immigrant racist, ‘cuse by golly he's great on Israel and Epstein.”
What dangerous dupes.
What is happening now is that ultra-rightists and fascists like Tucker Carlson, Joe Kent, MTG and Massie are attracting radicals on the left, as well as craven opportunists among the Democrats. This is unbelievably dangerous.
Mussolini was a leader of the Socialist Party of Italy before turning rightist virtually overnight and fascist shortly after. We should not be at all surprised to see such phenomena recur again in the United States. Beware!
By not drawing a bright line against all the rightists, we soften people up to becoming attracted to the siren song of fascism.