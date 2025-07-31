Share this postJohn’s SubstackTalking with Tucker CarlsonCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTalking with Tucker CarlsonJohn J. MearsheimerJul 31, 2025241Share this postJohn’s SubstackTalking with Tucker CarlsonCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore9846ShareOn 28 July 2025, I was on The Tucker Carlson Show.We discussed many issues, but focused mainly on the Ukraine war, the Gaza genocide, and the Israel lobby.241Share this postJohn’s SubstackTalking with Tucker CarlsonCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore9846Share
If only we had been listening to John Mearsheimer and taking his advice over the past few decades.
Both a fascinating and disturbing chat. With regards to the possibility of Gazans being forced to relocate, this piece might be of interest:
https://brusselssignal.eu/2025/07/will-gazans-be-relocated-to-europe/