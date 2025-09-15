On 12 September 2025, I appeared on “Times Radio,” which is associated with The Times and The Sunday Times in London, as well as Rupert Murdoch’s News Broadcasting. I spoke with the host, Adam Boulton, about Ukraine, US Middle East Policy, President Trump’s stewardship of US foreign policy, and the state of America’s liberal democracy. What is most striking is not the interview itself, which I thought went very well, but the comments viewers posted. They are remarkably hostile to me and my views. I am not complaining about them— as I am fair game — but I think the comments show how difficult — if not impossible — it will be for the West to reach any kind of meaningful peace agreement with Russia. The Russophobia in the West is so intense and widespread.