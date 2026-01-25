Talking with Glenn Greenwald
On 12 January 2026, I was on “System Update” talking with Glenn Greenwald about Trump’s foreign policy, especially as it applies to the kidnapping of Venezuela’s president and Trump’s intention to “run” Venezuela.
https://rumble.com/v74dpmi-prof.-john-mearsheimer-what-the-trump-admin-gets-wrong-about-the-monroe-doc.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
Basically he said that no European country should interfere with governments in the Western Hemisphere. But, what do you think Monroe would say about Israel and the power it exerts over the US, through it's elected officials?