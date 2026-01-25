John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fran's avatar
Fran
15hEdited

Basically he said that no European country should interfere with governments in the Western Hemisphere. But, what do you think Monroe would say about Israel and the power it exerts over the US, through it's elected officials?

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture