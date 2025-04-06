On 4 April 2025, I was on Glenn Greenwald’s show, “System Update.” We talked at length about a wide variety of subjects, including: whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza; Israel’s goal in Gaza; bombing Yemen; Trump’s policy toward Israel; Trump’s radical foreign policy agenda; Western silence in the face of the Israeli genocide; the assault on American universities by the Trump administration and the Israel lobby; and the state of the Ukraine war.

Glenn has made three YouTube links available that excerpt particular topics we talked about. I have put them below, followed by the entire interview, which is available on Rumble.

Here is the full show on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v6rnv2x-system-update-show-434.html