On 4 April 2025, I was on Glenn Greenwald’s show, “System Update.” We talked at length about a wide variety of subjects, including: whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza; Israel’s goal in Gaza; bombing Yemen; Trump’s policy toward Israel; Trump’s radical foreign policy agenda; Western silence in the face of the Israeli genocide; the assault on American universities by the Trump administration and the Israel lobby; and the state of the Ukraine war.
Glenn has made three YouTube links available that excerpt particular topics we talked about. I have put them below, followed by the entire interview, which is available on Rumble.
Here is the full show on Rumble:
There is no one in the foreign policy space whose learning and integrity I admire more than JM. I agree with him, as well, that the assault on academic freedom by Trump officials is obnoxious. At the same time, I was surprised to hear his comments to Glenn G. on "critical thinking" in the universities. To be sure, there is still important scholarship being conducted in American universities. But critical thinking has been under attack and in retreat for at least two decades. "Critical thinking" today means the dogmatics of the woke left and its various offshoots who monopolize the humanities, education, and many of the social sciences. (The University of Chicago, JM's own institution, has been somewhat of an exception to this trend.) The admirable Glenn G. hinted at this situation, and he is correct.
