Talking with Charlie Rose
On 26 March 2026, I appeared on the Charlie Rose show. Of course, we talked about the Iran war, but we also spent a lot of time talking about US foreign policy more generally, especially as it has evolved since the end of the Cold War. He was interested in probing me on why my views on many key foreign policy issues diverge from the mainstream inside the foreign policy establishment.
First I want to say I was so happy that you were on his pod cast. Very important because of the people who watch him John. There was no one better than you to be on. Now he needs Jeff Sachs to be on. Between the two of you there is no one better.
It is sometimes amaizing to me How he sometimes acts like he doesn't understand. This is a something politicians use. Over the years you have enlightened me with your knowledge and understanding of the issues. I have been studying History for a long time. I always say If you want to know why we are where we are at just start at the end of WW2. If you really want to understand go back to 1914.
You covered a lot of ground in this interview. I loved it!