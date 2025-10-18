On 15 October 2025, I was on Glenn Diesen’s podcast with Jeff Sachs talking about Jeff’s newly minted concept of “spheres of security,” which he sees as a major advancement over “spheres of influence.” He opened the discussion by making the case for moving to a world of spheres of security and I then explained why I think that is not possible and we are instead destined to live in a realist world, where spheres of influence are part of the warp and woof of daily life.