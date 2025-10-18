John’s Substack

SH
Spheres of Influence, Spheres of Security - I suggest that there is a Sphere that increasingly connects and influences both - the Sphere of Greed - that operates on a global level and is occupied by obscenely wealthy Corporations - wherein what counts is not "Security" for any region ,and its "Influence" is exercised through "purchases" of the Governments of the Great and not so Great powers - for the purpose of making lots of - Money .... Smedley Butler nailed it decades ago...

And the penetration of a technology - AI - controlled by a few Corporations, with its ability to "Influence" our thinking and acting at a profound level - when wedded to the means of enhancing our "Security" - with automated weapons and ubiquitous surveillance - makes this Sphere, the unbridled pursuit of Wealth, IMO, the controlling one now .... our policy decisions are made on how to feed it with ever greater power and ever more natural resources, water, minerals e.g. wherever they may be found, at the expense of the fundamental source of all our security - this Small Blue Dot in the heavens ...

Lee Doss
Professor, THANK YOU both for eloquently sharing your wise, seasoned views, explaining factual realities to as broad an audience as possible, as well as explaining what honest, urgently-needed professional diplomatic processes entail.. and for courageously modeling what that looks like, on every far-reaching platform possible!!!

