John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Oîd.com's avatar
Oîd.com
2h

Mehlaqa Samdani of the “The Community Alliance 4 Peace and Justice” conducted a sagacious, insightful thereby, robust dialogue featuring John J. Mearsheimer , and Trita Parsi. I wish the US governing structure had just a glimmer of capacity to align this nation's actions with the facts that Samdani, Parsi and Mearsheimer posit here .

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Michael Scott's avatar
Michael Scott
3h

⤴️ that you tube link of a truncated comment of mine was meant to follow up on Dr Parsi’s epitaph-worthy summation of western talking heads on their war against Iran, that “some of them are really into not making sense”…The hit song album “Not Making Sense” by Talking Heads” proves that inspired poetic art is always prophetic.

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