Talking Iran with Trita Parsi
On 26 March 2026, I was on “The Community Alliance 4 Peace and Justice” podcast with Trita Parsi talking about how we got into the Iran War, where the war is today, and where it is headed. It was an excellent discussion ably moderated by Mehlaqa Samdani. Of course, when it comes to knowledge of Iran and its foreign and strategic policies, few can compete with Trita.
Mehlaqa Samdani of the “The Community Alliance 4 Peace and Justice” conducted a sagacious, insightful thereby, robust dialogue featuring John J. Mearsheimer , and Trita Parsi. I wish the US governing structure had just a glimmer of capacity to align this nation's actions with the facts that Samdani, Parsi and Mearsheimer posit here .
⤴️ that you tube link of a truncated comment of mine was meant to follow up on Dr Parsi’s epitaph-worthy summation of western talking heads on their war against Iran, that “some of them are really into not making sense”…The hit song album “Not Making Sense” by Talking Heads” proves that inspired poetic art is always prophetic.