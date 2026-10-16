On 11 October 2026, I appeared on Be Waqte Iran, Iran’s most-watched television program devoted to war and strategic affairs. The show airs live every evening on IRINN, Iran’s state-run, 24-hour television news channel. The host, Syed Sarbaz Rezvi, asked thoughtful and probing questions about the Iran war, which, unsurprisingly, were quite similar to those I regularly encounter in interviews with Western hosts. The interview is not available on YouTube, but it can be easily accessed through the X post linked here.