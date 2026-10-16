On 11 October 2026, I appeared on Be Waqte Iran, Iran’s most-watched television program devoted to war and strategic affairs. The show airs live every evening on IRINN, Iran’s state-run, 24-hour television news channel. The host, Syed Sarbaz Rezvi, asked thoughtful and probing questions about the Iran war, which, unsurprisingly, were quite similar to those I regularly encounter in interviews with Western hosts. The interview is not available on YouTube, but it can be easily accessed through the X post linked here.
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Thank you John for making your thoughtful analysis readily available for a broader audience worldwide.
I wish we could have the same type of interviews for people of Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, Ukraine and China.
Our main stream media has failed us by not questioning merits of going to unjust and unlawful wars of aggression and causing unnecessary death, casualties and costs in Iran, Middle East, Europe, Africa and South America.
This world would be a much darker place without voices of reason and sanity like yours.
Thank you!
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
I hate to say it, but as far as I can tell, U.S. foreign policy has been way off base for much of the past 60 years—and now we seem to be doing the exact opposite of what we should be doing. Had we played our cards differently, I believe the world would be a much more peaceful place. We could have saved trillions of dollars and, most importantly, millions of lives.
It’s never too late to become the country we should be—but it’s getting more difficult by the day.