Talking Iran on The Duran
On 6 April 2026, I was on The Duran with two first-rate strategists — Alex Christoforou and Alexander Mercouris. We had an excellent discussion about the state of the Iran war and the powerful incentives that President Trump has to end the war as quickly as possible. We also discussed possible ways that the war might end, although our discussion predated the 7 April 2026 announcement of a ceasefire. Nevertheless, our back and forth provides abundant evidence for why Trump sought a ceasefire and why he is pushing hard to fashion a genuine peace agreement. Of course, that will not be easy to do.
The level of criminality Israel and the USA engage in cannot be contained with this phony ceasefire. There is a psychopathy in the neuroperverse collective mentality of Israel, and the USA is a dead in the water collective of broken people, a few hundred million mean as cuss MAGA and conservative Eichmanns and fools for anything and everything military.
These people in suits play at being human, but they are evil, plain and simple. Just one day in the life of Gaza -- just ONE -- defines the level of perversion and is emblematic of the dark souls of Jews supporting and engaging in this horror, and the lobotomized masses of Goyim who tremble at the idea of Islam or Arabs or the Samson Option Epstein Class.
Retardation, that's all we have to say:
“Do you know that Israel has nuclear weapons?”
Decensored News worked with Sam and the original videographer from Alchymedia to obtain some of the footage going back as far as the George W. Bush and Obama administrations.
Watch as he presses Carl Levin, John Negroponte, Mike Pence, John Kerry, the Biden and Trump State Departments, and more about this dangerous bipartisan cover-up.
RELATED: Chuck Schumer Admits that Israel Has Nuclear Weapons. Under U.S. Law, That’s Supposed to Mean No More Aid Money.
RELATED: Sam Husseini Questions Jimmy Carter on Israel’s Nuclear Arsenal
RELATED: When Jimmy Carter Lied to Me (Twice) and the Weaponization of Most Everything
RELATED: Biden State Dept: Israel in Charge of When We’ll Enforce US Bans on Foreign Aid Over Its Nuclear Weapons Program
RELATED: Trump State Dept Pressed on Israeli Nukes, JFK Assassination
RELATED: Why Does ‘The Squad’ Refuse to Acknowledge Israel’s Nuclear Weapons?
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America May be Run by Mafia Epstein Class Lunatics, but the rot comes from the belly of the beast, and we are it!
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/america-may-be-run-by-mafia-epstein
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What’s actually on the table is much smaller.
Some sanctions relief. Maybe.
Some frozen assets released. Probably in stages.
Limits on nuclear escalation, not dismantling.
Quiet guarantees around shipping.
A temporary cooling off period.
Not peace. Containment.
And then there’s the part that’s being quietly pushed aside.
Gaza.
Palestine wasn’t separate from this. It was central to it.
The scale of destruction in Gaza, the targeting of civilians, the collapse of infrastructure, the displacement of millions. That didn’t sit in isolation. It reshaped the region. It forced responses. It escalated everything.
And yet here we are, talking about a ceasefire that doesn’t centre it.
That’s not an oversight. That’s a decision.
It’s easier to negotiate around Gaza than through it.
Every empire produces the same frauds: the politically connected officer who claims credit for operations he never touched; the talk-show warrior who has never heard a shot fired in anger; the Secretary of War who chants about killing from the safety of a barstool.
https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/eagle-claw-at-46-the-lies-havent