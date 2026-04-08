On 6 April 2026, I was on The Duran with two first-rate strategists — Alex Christoforou and Alexander Mercouris. We had an excellent discussion about the state of the Iran war and the powerful incentives that President Trump has to end the war as quickly as possible. We also discussed possible ways that the war might end, although our discussion predated the 7 April 2026 announcement of a ceasefire. Nevertheless, our back and forth provides abundant evidence for why Trump sought a ceasefire and why he is pushing hard to fashion a genuine peace agreement. Of course, that will not be easy to do.