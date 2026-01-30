On 29 January 2026, I was on the popular RT podcast — “Cross Talk” — with Alastair Crooke and the host Peter Lavelle. We discussed the return of great power politics after the unipolar moment, paying special attention to what motivates President Trump’s foreign policy. The last time I was on Cross Talk was about ten years ago with Steve Cohen, the distinguished scholar of Russia, who left us too soon.

