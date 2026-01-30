Talking Great Power Politics in Moscow
On 29 January 2026, I was on the popular RT podcast — “Cross Talk” — with Alastair Crooke and the host Peter Lavelle. We discussed the return of great power politics after the unipolar moment, paying special attention to what motivates President Trump’s foreign policy. The last time I was on Cross Talk was about ten years ago with Steve Cohen, the distinguished scholar of Russia, who left us too soon.
https://rumble.com/v7524os-crosstalk-new-old-paradigm.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
Lets start with Jolani in Moscow. Putin is rubbing the US/ZIO/Neo-Ottoman noses in the fact THEY chose an ISIS head-chopper. He cleaned up quite nicely, trimmed the beard and the Armani suits fit him well. But can you take the jihadist out of the head-chopper? The possibility is that Jolani, from his new vantage point, sees how the US/Israel/Turkey are screwing over the Arabs in general and the Syrians and Kurds i particular, AGAIN. Plus probably not living up to what they promised him when they handed him his new job. So he's attempting to hedge his bets to keep Russian bases in Syria as an escape hatch for when Iran flattens Israel and destroys US Middle East bases. Putin will be asking, 'what's in it for me?' At this point Joliani has bupkis to offer as his US/ZATO masters won't allow him any independent latitude.
FFS, Putin spent a couple decades trying to get successive US/AIPAC administrations to back off and go home... So when the US brings the Rothschild Project to Russia's literal doorstep, and Putin finally says ENOUGH!, it's Putin's fault?
If you want the world to 'be a better place', start by understanding who are the top predators, and it ain't whatever elected, corporate and bureaucratic clowns publicly sit atop the US/EU/ZATO clusterf**k. Even Musk and the US Tech Bros are puppets, minor oligarch-wannabes. The fact Trumpy got Bezos and other billionaires to fund Melania's vanity/propaganda-project shows the pecking order. And Trumpy answers to Miriam Adelson $100million times over. Miriam and her US-centric oligarchs are trying to grab control of the Rothschild Class Project, which started in the 1700s. Schwab's WEF/DAVOS was just saying the quiet part out loud, and now, SURPRISE, Blackrock's Fink is in charge of the WEF. Blackrock is essentially a Rothschild subsidiary.
Getting the picture yet? Carlin was wrong, it's a TINY Rothschild club and we ain't in it.
