The Gadfly Doctrine
6h

What is notable in Mearsheimer’s recent remarks is not a retreat from realism but its adaptation to a world in which power is constrained by logistics and legitimacy as much as by force. Domestic politics, once treated as a black box, now visibly shapes how and when military power can be used, while supply chains discipline escalation in ways balance-of-power theory never had to confront. In such conditions, performative strikes, ritualised diplomacy over Ukraine, and caution over Taiwan are not inconsistencies but rational responses to a tightly coupled system in which total victory is neither affordable nor recoverable. This looks less like the end of realism than realism finally absorbing globalisation.

It is here that “Requisite Realism” enters the picture. Rather than rejecting realism’s tragic sensibility, it asks a harder question: under what conditions do military coercion and enforcement remain viable in a globally provisioned world, and where do inherited assumptions about conquest and coercion no longer obtain? The task is not to sentimentalise restraint, but to specify what power now requires in order to exist at all. If realism is to remain explanatory rather than rhetorical, it must account for the material, logistical, and political prerequisites of force in an interdependent system. An essay developing this argument will follow in The Gadfly Doctrine.

Arild
3h

The United States and Venezuela: Great Power, Near Abroad — and the Use of Force

The United States does not attack Venezuela because it is undemocratic. That moral narrative explains little. Washington routinely cooperates with authoritarian regimes when it serves U.S. interests. The decisive factor is not regime type — it is geopolitics.

In an anarchic international system, no state can rely on others for its security. Great powers therefore seek to maximize power and minimize risk. The goal is regional dominance. The United States is the only state to have achieved this — in the Western Hemisphere — and it has spent more than two centuries defending that position.

Venezuela is problematic for Washington not because of what it is, but because of where it is and how it aligns. A Caracas that cooperates with Russia or China, controls significant energy resources, and challenges U.S. economic and political dominance is, in real-political terms, unacceptable.

Great powers do not tolerate rivals in their near abroad. Just as the United States would not accept Soviet missiles in Cuba in 1962, it will not accept a durable anti-American power platform in Venezuela today. This is not about values; it is about security and the balance of power.

From an offensive-realist perspective, the use of military force is often rational. Uncertainty about future intentions is more dangerous than action today. The cost of striking early may be lower than the cost of waiting until a rival has consolidated its position.

Venezuela also illustrates the tragedy of small states. Formal sovereignty offers little protection inside a great power’s sphere of influence. Attempts to balance the United States by courting rival powers may increase autonomy on paper, but they reduce security in practice.

Moral condemnation of the United States may be satisfying, but it explains little. Great powers do not act because they are good or evil; they act because the system rewards power and punishes vulnerability. Venezuela is not an exception. It is a textbook case.

