On 2 January 2026, I was on the “Deep Dive” with Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis talking mainly about:1) Trump’s foreign policy after almost a year in office, 2) where the negotiations over Ukraine are headed, and 3) the prospects for war over Taiwan in East Asia.

I argued that Trump likes to talk tough and make it seem like he is going to employ the US military in a devastating way to achieve certain foreign policy goals. In fact, he has used military force against seven countries since taking office — Iraq, Iran, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen, where he picked a fight with the Houthis. Most of these attacks were pin pricks and all of them failed to achieve their objective. For those who think the 22 June 2025 attack on Iran was a success, why are Israel and the US talking about the need to attack Iran again? What is going on here? It is quite clear that Trump — to his credit — does not want to get involved in another forever war. But at the same time he wants to maintain his image as Mr. Tough Guy.

Regarding the negotiations to end the Ukraine war, this is Kabuki theater at its best. The Americans, the Europeans, and the Ukrainians engage in endless fights about the details of a peace proposal that stands zero chance of being accepted by the Russians. At the same time, the Russians engage in endless discussions with the Trump administration, when they surely understand they are participating in a charade. What is going on here? My best guess is that this is all part of the war for public opinion in which all sides want to look like they are reasonable and committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the war. But the war that matters is the one on the battlefield, and there the Russians are in the driver’s seat.

East Asia is paid relatively little attention these days because so much of our attention is focused on Ukraine and Israel. But the potential for trouble between China and the United States as well as China and Japan is not to be underestimated. Taiwan is an especially dangerous flashpoint, although thankfully it does not appear that a war over Taiwan is likely anytime soon. The main reason is that there would be no winner in that conflict, which means neither side has an incentive to start a war and in fact both sides have an incentive to avoid a fight.