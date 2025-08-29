On 28 August 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. We talked about the never-ending nonsense that Western elites purvey about how to end the Ukraine war as well as the state of the Israeli genocide and the possibility that Israel might attack Iran again. The judge played two important clips of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich giving an honest description of what Israel is doing in Gaza, which stands in marked contrast to what Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israel’s supporters in the United States are saying about Israeli policy. Smotrich’s remarks are both sickening and illuminating.