On 28 August 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” with Judge Napolitano. We talked about the never-ending nonsense that Western elites purvey about how to end the Ukraine war as well as the state of the Israeli genocide and the possibility that Israel might attack Iran again. The judge played two important clips of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich giving an honest description of what Israel is doing in Gaza, which stands in marked contrast to what Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israel’s supporters in the United States are saying about Israeli policy. Smotrich’s remarks are both sickening and illuminating.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Once again John Mearsheimer is exactly correct with regard to everything he’s had to say.
Thanks Professor Mearsheimer. I enjoyed your conversation with Judge Napolitano as always. I actually had a question about an interesting comment you made about Israel’s future demographics during your conversation with Col. Daniel Davis on August 28. You said that the ultra-orthodox will make up 30% of the population by 2035 and many of them are hard-line. Are the ultra-orthodox the same group that refuses to serve in the IDF or am I confusing them with a different ultra religious portion of the Israeli population? Do they support the Gaza operation? If so, there seems to be a contradiction between what they support and what they’re willing to do.