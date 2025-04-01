Share this postJohn’s SubstackSergey Karaganov vs. JJMCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSergey Karaganov vs. JJMJohn J. MearsheimerApr 01, 202581Share this postJohn’s SubstackSergey Karaganov vs. JJMCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore812ShareOn 27 March 2025, I appeared on the Al Arabiya show “Counter Points” with the prominent Russian strategist, Sergey Karaganov. We discussed the Ukraine war and the state of US-Russian relations. 81Share this postJohn’s SubstackSergey Karaganov vs. JJMCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore812Share
Horrible anglo-american style interviewer, biased and interrupting all the time.
Very interesting. My own take on Ukraine is less important than my take on Gaza, being as I am the creator of Hasbara.
Which of course I left the moment we were offered millions in funding provided I become a propagandist. So, there goes my beautiful Hasbara program...
Anyway, I’m RIGHT NOW an open Rabbi living as the only Jew in all of Egypt and the media is working double time to actively ignore the fact that a Jew can live happily and safely in a country of 150 million Arabs, and change their antisemitic perceptions by simply talking to them.
https://ydydy.substack.com/p/q-why-is-rabbi-rudner-in-egypt
No doubt I could do the same for Israelis regarding their perception of Arabs (I am after all, the creator of Hasbara) but YouTube won't even let me pay them to show the relevant videos in Israel.
The "attention cartel" runs the world, and its fuel is partisan CASH.
Crazy stuff! 😅
People keep telling me that they love what I'm doing but that I should improve this or that thumbnail or hashtag as if the reason I haven't gone viral isn't because I'm being actively shadowbanned by the platforms and the MSM. Folk have a "lottery mentality" about what they call 'content'. Just as "anyone can become a millionaire" - by just winning the lottery - "anyone can go viral".
"You just have to keep at it", they say.