John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS's avatar
Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
10h

These are the generals who have lost war after war and now consult to arms makers and think tanks. Delusion is part of the game for these fools

Reply
Share
2 replies
David Latin's avatar
David Latin
10h

The entire idea of a completely unjust and unwarranted war, which began with some 170 little Elementary School girls being deliberately shredded with loitering Tomahawks (so a deliberate act) is the most outrageous and utterly immoral idea that any human can descend to.

Couple that with the wholesale corruption of Congress in servitude to a foreign power, and you have the picture of what 🇺🇸 has become today.

Where are the virtues of the American government, serving the American people and once a shining beacon to the rest of the world?

This is the very reason why other countries want to decouple themselves from the US.

Reply
Share
3 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture