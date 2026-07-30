On 27 July 2026, I did a lengthy one-on-one interview with Piers Morgan focusing on America’s losing war in Iran. My interview was followed by a three-person panel discussion involving retired US Army General Wesley Clark, retired US Army Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt, and my Chicago colleague, Robert Pape. I was not on the panel.

Piers and I both agreed that there is no strategy the US can adopt to win the war. Iran has prevailed and now it’s time to put an end to the war.

What is striking to me about the two generals on the panel is that they want to stay in the fight, which is unsurprising since they have both supported the Iran war from the get-go. But, they have no strategy for winning that war in any meaningful sense of that term. As their opaque comments make clear, they have no theory of victory. So, why continue fighting, especially when a prolonged war threatens to cause a worldwide depression?