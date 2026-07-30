Seeing Eye to Eye with Piers on Iran
On 27 July 2026, I did a lengthy one-on-one interview with Piers Morgan focusing on America’s losing war in Iran. My interview was followed by a three-person panel discussion involving retired US Army General Wesley Clark, retired US Army Brigadier General Mark Kimmitt, and my Chicago colleague, Robert Pape. I was not on the panel.
Piers and I both agreed that there is no strategy the US can adopt to win the war. Iran has prevailed and now it’s time to put an end to the war.
What is striking to me about the two generals on the panel is that they want to stay in the fight, which is unsurprising since they have both supported the Iran war from the get-go. But, they have no strategy for winning that war in any meaningful sense of that term. As their opaque comments make clear, they have no theory of victory. So, why continue fighting, especially when a prolonged war threatens to cause a worldwide depression?
These are the generals who have lost war after war and now consult to arms makers and think tanks. Delusion is part of the game for these fools
The entire idea of a completely unjust and unwarranted war, which began with some 170 little Elementary School girls being deliberately shredded with loitering Tomahawks (so a deliberate act) is the most outrageous and utterly immoral idea that any human can descend to.
Couple that with the wholesale corruption of Congress in servitude to a foreign power, and you have the picture of what 🇺🇸 has become today.
Where are the virtues of the American government, serving the American people and once a shining beacon to the rest of the world?
This is the very reason why other countries want to decouple themselves from the US.