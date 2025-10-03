On 2 October 2025, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking with the Judge about two different issues.

First, we discussed Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which has Israel’s fingerprints all over it and is a poison pill for the Palestinians. One can only marvel at the extent to which Benjamin Netanyahu has Trump wrapped around his finger. “America first” — what a joke.

Second, we talked about the speeches that President Trump and Secretary of Defense Hegseth recently gave to a huge gathering of admirals and generals at Quantico. Trump is clearly working hard to politicize the military and use it against his long list of enemies inside the United States, which includes liberals and Democrats. The admirals and generals surely knew that he was talking in ways that were antithetical to the values instilled in them over their long careers. On Hegseth’s talk, I am surprised that he didn’t have the good sense to understand he was making a fool of himself. No understanding of how a Secretary of Defense is supposed to act and talk when giving a public presentation to the senior military leadership. Surely most of the admirals and generals were wondering what universe they were in. One can only wonder where the United States is headed.