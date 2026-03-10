On 10 February 2026, I was on “Judging Freedom” talking about the Iran war. I emphasized to the Judge that while the war is going badly for the tag team — Israel and the US — and President Trump appears to be looking for an off ramp, it is hard to see one. He would have to make significant concessions to the Iranians to get them to agree to stop the war and that seems politically impossible for Trump at this juncture. It seems likely that the tag team will escalate, which will only make a bad situation worse, as Iran can counter-escalate. I think that the only way this war ends quickly is if it is on the verge of badly damaging the world economy. At that point, one would expect the Trump administration to halt the war. Although, who knows how that would play out?