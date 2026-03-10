John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott's avatar
Scott
2h

Minor correction John, but pretty sure you meant March 10, not February 10th, given that the linked video was streamed 9 hours ago.

Reply
Share
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
2h

TRUMP HAS FAST-TRACKED CHAOS IN GLOBAL ENERGY MARKETS. SOMETHING FOR EUROPE TO LOOK FORWARD TO.

SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN ENERGY WAS THE FIRST STEP IN THAT DIRECTION SINCE THE BLOWUP OF THE NORDSTREAM PIPELINE.

Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture