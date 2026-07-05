John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Pigman's avatar
William Pigman
4h

Do you consider the rampant corruption in Russian military, a world record maybe, to be part of your calculus for who is winning the war? I believe competence in new tech weaponry, (drones mainly) is severely hampered when one has to continually stop updating tech to see who gets which bribe and when.

Reply
Share
9 replies
ken maynard's avatar
ken maynard
6m

Ukraine is a subject over which all have taken sides so we cannot rely on objective reporting from any source. Yet my overall impression is that Ukraine is winning at this time. Can Russia snatch victory from the jaws of defeat? In theory it can but it would have to resort to nuclear weapons to do so. Whether this comprised a victory or not would depend on the number & effectiveness of retaliatory nuclear strikes against Russia. That the lunatic Trump threatened Iran with nukes but did not follow through with it attests this is as step not to be taken lightly; if a person has even half a brain to their name.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture