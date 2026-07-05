On 2 July 2026, I was on Glenn Diesen’s popular podcast. We had a lengthy discussion about where the Ukraine war is headed, emphasizing the extent to which Glenn and I almost completely disagree with the conventional wisdom among Western elites and the Western media. We also talked at considerable length about the future prospects of the Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the US. I emphasized that although President Trump and VP Vance seem to think the US holds the upper hand now that the Strait of Hormuz is open, in fact, it’s Iran that continues to hold the upper hand.