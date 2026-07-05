Russia Is Winning in Ukraine
On 2 July 2026, I was on Glenn Diesen’s popular podcast. We had a lengthy discussion about where the Ukraine war is headed, emphasizing the extent to which Glenn and I almost completely disagree with the conventional wisdom among Western elites and the Western media. We also talked at considerable length about the future prospects of the Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the US. I emphasized that although President Trump and VP Vance seem to think the US holds the upper hand now that the Strait of Hormuz is open, in fact, it’s Iran that continues to hold the upper hand.
Do you consider the rampant corruption in Russian military, a world record maybe, to be part of your calculus for who is winning the war? I believe competence in new tech weaponry, (drones mainly) is severely hampered when one has to continually stop updating tech to see who gets which bribe and when.
Ukraine is a subject over which all have taken sides so we cannot rely on objective reporting from any source. Yet my overall impression is that Ukraine is winning at this time. Can Russia snatch victory from the jaws of defeat? In theory it can but it would have to resort to nuclear weapons to do so. Whether this comprised a victory or not would depend on the number & effectiveness of retaliatory nuclear strikes against Russia. That the lunatic Trump threatened Iran with nukes but did not follow through with it attests this is as step not to be taken lightly; if a person has even half a brain to their name.