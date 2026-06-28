John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mediocrates's avatar
Mediocrates
3h

A couple of Oreschniks or a single low intensity tactical nuke targeting NATO's military logistics airport located at Rzeszow in southern Poland would put an end to Ukraine's military hardware supply and also send a "red line" message to USA and NATO that Russia says "enough!"

Reply
Share
Richard's avatar
Richard
3h

The U.S. /Israeli objective is regional dominance. Cooperation is not in the cards. War, in one form or another, is the only card they are ever going to play. They are irrational actors. They have a fully developed arsenal for the purpose of domination, including nuclear weapons. This, to most of us, is the Realist perspective.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John J. Mearsheimer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture