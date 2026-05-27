On 26 May 2026, I did an interview with CNN-News18 in India talking about two issues. First, we discussed the state of the QUAD — the institution set up to facilitate security dialogue among Australia, India, Japan, and the US. The foreign ministers of the QUAD’s member states were meeting in Delhi, which prompted an opportunity to talk about the state of that institution. I emphasized that the QUAD has a useful role to play in facilitating cooperation among the member states, but it will never come close to being a meaningful military alliance like NATO. Second, and more importantly, we talked about the efforts of Secretary of State Rubio — who represented the US at the QUAD meeting — to repair relations with India, which have been seriously damaged over the past year. Rubio clearly made some strides forward, but there is still much work to be done before relations between the two countries return to where they were in the early days of the second Trump administration.