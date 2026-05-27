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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
13h

QUAD cannot contribute to helping to stabilize the situation anywhere because QUAD was set up with one assumed common enemy, and it is more of an alliance for hostile monitoring rather than a defensive alliance. Ditto for the current NATO.

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
13h

The United States should have adopted what I’ve coined the “Handsome Bouncer” theory as the foundation of its foreign policy from the end of World War II onward. You would have thought we would have learned our lesson in Vietnam, but unfortunately we’ve too often been led by buffoons.

And unfortunately, we’re currently being led by perhaps the worst possible person for the job. Consequently, the results are unlikely to end well.

You should watch my series of films which explain all of this. (They aren’t perfect but they’re good. And remember perfection is often the enemy of the good).

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