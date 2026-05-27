Repairing US Relations with India
On 26 May 2026, I did an interview with CNN-News18 in India talking about two issues. First, we discussed the state of the QUAD — the institution set up to facilitate security dialogue among Australia, India, Japan, and the US. The foreign ministers of the QUAD’s member states were meeting in Delhi, which prompted an opportunity to talk about the state of that institution. I emphasized that the QUAD has a useful role to play in facilitating cooperation among the member states, but it will never come close to being a meaningful military alliance like NATO. Second, and more importantly, we talked about the efforts of Secretary of State Rubio — who represented the US at the QUAD meeting — to repair relations with India, which have been seriously damaged over the past year. Rubio clearly made some strides forward, but there is still much work to be done before relations between the two countries return to where they were in the early days of the second Trump administration.
QUAD cannot contribute to helping to stabilize the situation anywhere because QUAD was set up with one assumed common enemy, and it is more of an alliance for hostile monitoring rather than a defensive alliance. Ditto for the current NATO.
The United States should have adopted what I’ve coined the “Handsome Bouncer” theory as the foundation of its foreign policy from the end of World War II onward. You would have thought we would have learned our lesson in Vietnam, but unfortunately we’ve too often been led by buffoons.
And unfortunately, we’re currently being led by perhaps the worst possible person for the job. Consequently, the results are unlikely to end well.
You should watch my series of films which explain all of this. (They aren’t perfect but they’re good. And remember perfection is often the enemy of the good).