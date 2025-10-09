On 7 October 2025, the second anniversary of Hamas’s breakout from the Gaza concentration camp, I was on the Katie Halper show with Susan Abulhawa, a prominent Palestinian writer and activist, talking about what has happened in Gaza over the past two years and what is likely to happen moving forward.
How can Israel ever come back from this? And what would they come back to? They were never anything but what they are now.
I believe that words can precipitate action, so it’s important that everyone begins to speak of a world without Israel. Let those people stay or leave, it matters not, so long as the Zionist project ends and justice prevails.
The course that I’ve developed should be the political platform for a new political party in the United States.