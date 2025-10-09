John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sera's avatar
Sera
7h

How can Israel ever come back from this? And what would they come back to? They were never anything but what they are now.

I believe that words can precipitate action, so it’s important that everyone begins to speak of a world without Israel. Let those people stay or leave, it matters not, so long as the Zionist project ends and justice prevails.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kevin Flynn's avatar
Kevin Flynn
8h

The course that I’ve developed should be the political platform for a new political party in the United States.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John J. Mearsheimer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture