On 31 July 2025, Glenn Diesen had me on his podcast to talk about my 2018 book, The Great Delusion: Liberal Dreams and International Realities. In that book, I critique “liberal hegemony,” the foreign policy that the US pursued during the unipolar moment (1992-2017). NATO expansion into Ukraine was a key element of that policy as was “engagement” with China and the Bush Doctrine in the greater Middle East.
Your Great Delusion is that China is to be treated as an enemy, because you believe in the delusion of John Locke, that it is all a matter of “realistic interests”, not the “common aims of mankind”, as Leibniz believed, whose views are reflected in the Declaration of Independence:”Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness “, not Property!
Jesus Christ but Professor Mearsheimer can be an absolute gullible arse!
The plan to destroy Russia and use its vast natural resources for Western elites goes back centuries. WTF makes him think this was abandoned in the 90s and 00s because of the some BS about "Liberalism"??
Why doesn't it ever occur to him that elites LIE?!?
"Liberal interventionism" my left buttock! It was naked Imperial aggression and expansionism, and even a toddler can spot every nation being toppled was allied with Russia, or was opposed to the West. How can someone reach his advanced age, and never ONCE think: "Gee, I wonder why the appalling Saudi regime was never slated for "Liberal Interventionism?"". :facepalm:
And he manages to genuinely believe the pathological liars like the Clintons and B'Liar, that all this was in the service of "Liberal Democracy" even as said liars were busy dismantling those checks and balances in their own country's respectively. :Another facepalm:
When you start off from such a naive, gullible place, what value can the rest of your intellectual argument have?