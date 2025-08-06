On 31 July 2025, Glenn Diesen had me on his podcast to talk about my 2018 book, The Great Delusion: Liberal Dreams and International Realities. In that book, I critique “liberal hegemony,” the foreign policy that the US pursued during the unipolar moment (1992-2017). NATO expansion into Ukraine was a key element of that policy as was “engagement” with China and the Bush Doctrine in the greater Middle East.