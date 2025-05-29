On 27 May 2025, I spoke with Glenn Diesen about my realist theory of international politics and how it relates to the rise of China. We also discussed what the theory says about how the United States should deal with Russia as well as ideologies like Confucianism and liberalism.
Discussion about this post
No posts
I don't think China is remotely the kind of threat the USA is. Think you underestimate hereditary psychological differences.
Yup. John’s theory of offensive realism largely explains how the international power dynamic system works. And since nations are the most powerful entities on the planet, and the most powerful nations are the ones that really matter, despite the fact that the system is basically fixed, the top political leaders of those nations are nonetheless the ones who can move the needle the most.
And without getting into the details of my course, among other things it would be best for the human race as a species could figure out how to choose leaders who aren’t sociopathic, psychopathic narcissists. Even within the confines of a somewhat fixed system they tend not to be very good team players and problem solvers. And as a result of continuing to choose very bad leaders we are not tackling our old school problems very effectively which will make trying to effectively manage our new school problem, which is called artificial intelligence, that much harder. And unfortunately, I’m afraid if we don’t adopt the dictates laid out in my course, artificial intelligence along with continuing to allow narcissists to be in control will be the cause of our undoing. Rivalrous competition led by narcissists along with exponentially increasing technological advancements will lead to a tragic ending, which is another way of saying entering an evolutionary cul-de-sac, which is another way of saying becoming extinct.
So we can try to do what Isaac Asimov would advise us to do which is to try to write our best possible history (by way of following the advice which is laid out in my course), or we can just give up and let things run their course like George Carlin said is going to happen no matter what…